UPDATE: 12/30/2020 Deputy First Class Carl Ball, along with Deputy Dylan Glenn, (currently in the field training process), were conducting a theft investigation at Big Lots, located in Lexington Park. Deputies were attempting to identify the suspect, later confirmed to be John Sherman Greenwell, age 41, of Lexington Park, in order to issue a criminal citation charging Greenwell with theft.

John Sherman Greenwell, age 41, of Lexington Park

During the investigation, Greenwell suddenly attacked with a large knife he had concealed inside his coat. Greenwell stabbed/slashed DFC Ball on the hand, and Deputy Glenn confronted Greenwell and a physical confrontation ensued where Greenwell also attempted to stab Dep. Glenn. During the confrontation Dep. Glenn went to the ground at which point Greenwell advanced above him with the knife raised. DFC Ball then fired his handgun, striking Greenwell in the right arm. DFC Ball sustained a significant laceration to his left hand and both Ball and Greenwell were transported via helicopter to area trauma centers for treatment. Dep. Glenn was not injured during the incident.

Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID), Crime Lab and members of the Office of Professional Responsibilities (OPR) responded to the scene to process and continue the investigation. Detectives from CID are conducting a criminal investigation into the incident and members of OPR are conducting an administrative investigation into the use of force used by the deputies. Body-worn camera footage from both deputies along with in-store video surveillance from the incident is being reviewed as well.

DFC Ball has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home. He has been placed on administrative leave in accordance with agency policy. Greenwell is expected to be discharged from the hospital to Sheriff’s Office custody later today, Dec. 30, 2020.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Austin Schultz at (301) 475-4200 extension 71953 or by email at Austin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com .

UPDATE 4:00 p.m. 12/29/2020: On December 29, 2020, at approximately 2:10 p.m. deputies were on scene at 21800 North Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park, investigating an alleged theft.

During the investigation, the suspect brandished an edged weapon and assaulted the deputy. The deputy discharged his firearm and the suspect was shot. Both the suspect and deputy sustained injuries and were transported via helicopter to area trauma centers.

The deputy sustained non-life-threatening injuries and the suspect is listed in stable condition.

This article has been updated to reflect new information from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. As with any Breaking News, the situation is fluid. We will continue to bring updates when available.

Lexington Park, MD(2:28 p.m.)- At approximately 2:15 p.m. December 29, 2020, a 9-1-1 call went out for a reported shooting at or near the Big Lots on North Shangri La Drive in Lexington Park, MD.

At this time, it is reported that one person was found at the front of the building and may possibly be law enforcement. This individual is reported to have been shot in the hand or sustained a hand injury. The second victim is reported to be at the back of the building by the loading dock and is in critical condition.

A MEDEVAC has been requested. A second MEDEVAC was requested for the law enforcement officer, however, that person was transported to St. Mary’s Airport as Trooper 7 was returning from another call and needed to refuel.

The investigation is ongoing, we have reached out to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Cpl. Julie Yingling and will provide more updates when available.

This is a developing story…

Like this: Like Loading...