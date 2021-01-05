Charles County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating Rebecca Teresa Franch, 22, who left a location where she was residing in Waldorf on January 4 at about 8 p.m. and has not returned.

According to family members, Franch may be harmful to herself. Family and doctors are concerned about her safety and well-being. Franch is 5’5”, weighs approximately 135 pounds, and has brown hair. She does not have a vehicle, a cell phone, or her wallet. It is unknown what type of clothing she is wearing.

Anyone with information about Franch’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective R. McMullen at 301-609-6515 or 301-932-2222. Please share this post and help us locate Ms. Franch.

