So you are in the market for a unique holiday gift that will be sure to impress? It’s never too early to start shopping for holiday presents now. As a matter of fact, shopping around for gifts early is the best way to ensure that the stress of the holidays doesn’t weigh you down. So to help you get started, here are 6 super cool gift ideas for you to consider this holiday season:

A weighted blanket

Weighted blankets are the next best thing in wellness since quinoa. So if you are looking for a gift for someone conscious about their health and wellness, a weighted blanker will come highly appreciated. Weighted blankets are designed to mimic the feeling of being given a warm hug, which is why they come highly recommended for anyone that struggles with sleep problems.

Although weighted blankets are trendy, they have been around for centuries. Therapists have been prescribing them to patients with disorders for years but they have only recently become mainstream. But unlike other passing trends that come and go, this is one trend that produces results thanks to its ability to offer deep pressure therapy to users.

Weighted blankets help to stimulate the production of serotonin, the chemical in the body that induces happiness and feelings of calm. As such, weighted blankets don’t just make great presents for people struggling with sleep issues but they are also beneficial for anxiety sufferers and insomniacs.

CBD oil to ease the stress

While holidays are typically a time associated with joy, happiness, and peace. For many people, the holiday season can bring about a lot of anxiety, which is where CBD comes in. CBD can effectively be utilized for the treatment of not just epilepsy but also anxiety, pain, sleeplessness, arthritis, and even anger. So imagine the healing effects it would have on your loved one during a stressful time like the holidays.

The beauty of CBD is that you will have a dizzying array to choose from whether your loved one prefers gummies, CBD infused beers, CBD chocolates, and marshmallows; lotions and balms that can be rubbed on aching joints or one’s face to maintain the holiday glow. There are even oils to swallow, as well as vaginal suppositories for “soothing,” in one brand’s words, “that special area that needs it most.”

CBD will help your loved one recover from the frenzy of holiday planning. When used, CBD induces a calming effect that will help take your loved one’s mind off things and even help them get some much-needed rest.

A Himalayan salt lamp

Stress is almost a given during the holidays. Whether your gift recipient is hosting a huge Halloween or Christmas party, one’s mental health is often given a backseat during the taxing holiday season. Himalayan salt lamps, with all their new and exciting possibilities, just seems like a natural fit to help your loved one weather the storm this holiday season.

Getting a good night’s sleep can be a year-round challenge. However, during the holidays, the stress and pressure are tenfold making it harder than usual to get some shut-eye. Adding a Himalayan salt lamp to one’s space is easily the easiest thing that one can do to ensure that they enjoy the rest that they need.

Better and much more affordable compared to harsher over-the-counter sleep aids, Himalayan salt lamps work by releasing negative ions into the atmosphere. These ions help to improve the indoor air quality, which is why they come so highly recommended for anyone that suffers from allergies like asthma or any other respiratory diseases. These ions are also instant mood boosters as they help to improve the levels of serotonin.

Holiday inspired safety kit

Now that we are likely going to celebrate the holidays amid a pandemic, why not prepare a safety kit for your special someone? Start by sewing a cloth face mask if you are up for some crafts. However, if you don’t feel like taking the DIY route, there are plenty of stores that sell affordable clothe masks.

If you want to make your masks stand out, you can request the seller to customize your face masks for the upcoming holiday season. When buying face masks, you must ensure that they are the three-layer kind that comes recommended for coronavirus safety. Another must-have item for your kit is hand sanitizers. Also include some personalized cloth or disposable towels.

A quality water cooler

A water cooler may not be the most obvious thing to but someone as a gift for the holiday season but hear us out here. Water coolers are necessary for anyone that lives in a hot region. And since your loved one will probably host a holiday celebration of some kids during the season, ensure that guests have the water they need with a quality water cooler.

Show your loved one that you care about their beliefs and concerns about the state of our environment with a water cooler. Since the bottles of the water cooler have to be collected by the supplier and refilled severally, they tend to be much better for the environment than plastic bottled water for single-use purposes.

A water cooler will ensure that your loved one has quick access to water whenever they need to hydrate. Best of all, water coolers come with different settings which gives your gift recipient greater control over their water. Water coolers make excellent gifts for gift recipients that are also environmentally conscious.

Plus, if you are shopping for a gift on a budget, you’ll find that the prices of water cooler have down considerably since summer has come to a close. This means that there are plenty of savings to be made with your water cooler purchase.

Final Thoughts

Easily check off all the gift recipients on your naughty or nice list this year with our roundups of cool gifts to give this holiday season. And don’t worry about breaking the bank because every gift suggestion on this list is affordable. Do remember to have fun shopping, won’t you?

