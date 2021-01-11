During the month of January, National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, the Calvert County Commission for Women and Unstoppable You Ministries are partnering with Calvert County Parks and Recreation, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, and the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office to host creative events to raise public awareness about human trafficking.

Human trafficking exists in Maryland, even in Calvert County. On multiple dates at outdoor locations the public will have an opportunity to learn more about both sexual and labor trafficking and available resources by participating in the Red Sand Project. Participants will pour red sand into sidewalk cracks to represent human trafficking victims who have fallen through the cracks of society. Your participation can help create an artistic expression and raise awareness.

The original Red Sand Project was founded by New York City artist Molly Gochman in 2014. Today according to the website, Red Sand Project actions have happened in all 50 states and in 70 countries, with more than one million participants.

The public can join this program live on Calvert Commission for Women’s Facebook page or attend in person at one of the following times and places. The public will be encouraged to follow mask and social distancing guidelines.

January 16, 2021 – 9:30 am Hallowing Point Park, Prince Frederick

9:30 am Hallowing Point Park, Prince Frederick January 21, 2021 – 5:30 pm Courthouse, Main Street, Prince Frederick

5:30 pm Courthouse, Main Street, Prince Frederick January 23, 2021 – 9:30 am Dunkirk District Park, Dunkirk

9:30 am Dunkirk District Park, Dunkirk January 30, 2021 – 9:30 am Solomons Town Center Park, Solomons

For additional resources, call:

National Human Trafficking Hotline: 1?888?373?7888

Univ. of Maryland SAFE Center: 301?314?7233; after hours 442?235?0587 Calvert County Sheriff’s Office: 410?535?2800

For information on Calvert Commission for Women, visit https://www.calvertcounty m d.gov/672/Comm ission? for?Women. For information on Unstoppable You Ministries, visit https://unstoppableyouministriesinc.org/.

