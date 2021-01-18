The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Amanda Kae Printz, the missing female pictured above. Printz, is 26 years old, approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 130 lbs.

She was last seen on the morning of January 15th in Huntingtown, MD in a black “newer model” passenger car. Her clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information about Amanda’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 or Detective Weems at Richard.Weems@calvertcountymd.gov . Please refer to case # 21-2971.

