PATUXENT RIVER NAVAL AIR STATION, MD – The Sailor of the Year Program was established by the Chief of Naval Operations to recognize the superior performance of enlisted personnel, pay grades E-1 to E-6, and emphasize outstanding achievement and professionalism, exemplary personal conduct, command impact, mission contribution, dedication to self-improvement, and superb initiative.

Congratulations go out to Naval Aircrewman 1st Class Jonathan Smitherman, NAS Senior Sailor of the Year; Aviation Boatswains Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Iris Aqunio, NAS Junior Sailor of the Year; and Aviation Boatswains Mate (Handling) 3rd Class David Miller, NAS Bluejacket of the Year.

AWS1 JONATHAN SMITHERMAN

Search & Rescue Operations Leading Petty Officer

Supervised 13 Sailors in the execution of 562 flight hours, supporting 24/7 coverage for high visibility test events across 52 tenant commands

Dedicated leadership resulted in two Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals; seven Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals; three Flag Letters of Commendation; two Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medals: two MAPs; two promotions; and a 100% retention rate

Unrelenting perseverance and steadfast devotion to duty reflected credit upon himself and were in keeping with the highest traditions of the U.S. naval service

AWS1 Jonathan Smitherman NAS Patuxent River Search & Rescue Operations Leading Petty Officer Credit: U.S. Navy photo

ABH2 IRIS AQUINO

Airfield Services Division Section Leader

Led 21 Sailors in the completion of over 5,200 preventive and corrective maintenance actions totaling more than 4,563 man hours

Expertise ensured Pax River’s Trapnell Airfield was 100% mission ready at all times, resulting in an overall grade of “Outstanding” on the 2020 Carrier Airfield Service Unity Inspection and Certification

ABH2 Iris Aquino NAS Patuxent River Airfield Services Division Section Leader Credit: U.S. Navy photo

ABH3 DAVID MILLER

Assistant Airfield Services Division Section Leader

Led 10 Sailors in the completion of more than 5,200 preventive and corrective maintenance actions, totaling 4,563 man hours

Expertise ensured Pax River’s Trapnell Airfield was 100% mission ready at all times, resulting in an overall grade of “Outstanding” on the 2020 Carrier Airfield Service Unit Inspection and Certification

ABH3 DAVID MILLER NAS Patuxent River Assistant Airfield Services Division Section Leader Credit: U.S. Navy photo

The Sailors’ exceptional professionalism, unrelenting perseverance, and selfless devotion to duty reflected credit upon themselves and was in keeping with the highest traditions of the U.S. naval service.

“We are very proud of these Sailors who have demonstrated outstanding skill and leadership by example,” said NAS Patuxent River Command Master Chief Abel Griego. “I look forward to seeing these young leaders taking the initiative to mentor peers and subordinates to continue the strong tradition of achievement and recognition of our Pax Pros.”

