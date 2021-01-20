The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in Fort Washington. The victim is 66-year-old John Woo Young Jang of Laurel.

On January 18, 2021, at approximately 1:00 pm, officers responded to a food mart in the 12500 block of Livingston Road for the report of a robbery. When they arrived, they located the victim inside of the business suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Preliminarily, detectives believe the shooting occurred during an attempted robbery. Jang is an employee of the business.

Detectives are working to identify the suspect(s) in this case.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS(8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 21-0002906.

