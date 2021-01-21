On January 21 at 12:45 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Hanover Court in Waldorf for the report of the sound of gunshots. When officers arrived, they observed the front door to one of the townhomes was open.

Upon entering, officers located two adults inside; both had trauma to their bodies and were pronounced deceased on the scene. Further investigation revealed neighbors heard the shots approximately 30 minutes before calling 9-1-1.

Based on the investigation at this point, it does not appear this was a random case; however, detectives are still following leads and treating this case as a homicide. Additional information relating to the victims will be released once family members have been notified.

Anyone who has additional information is asked to call Detective J. Feldman at (301) 609-6474.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.

