On January 25, 2021, Craig Langrall, age 41, of Tracy’s Landing, Maryland, entered a guilty plea in the Circuit Court for Calvert County to a felony theft scheme over $25,000. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment and/or a $15,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for March 12, 2021.

Langrall was a practicing attorney in Calvert County and was hired by the victim to represent him in a family law matter. In the course of the legal representation, Langrall received a check that was payable to the victim and deposited the check into Langrall’s client trust fund. However, instead of holding the funds in the account for his client’s use, Langrall, over the course of several months, spent the entire $40,000 on personal items.

When the victim requested the funds, Langrall was unable to provide the money. After the victim made numerous attempts to recoup his money, a referral to the State’s Attorney’s Office was made, and the investigation and criminal prosecution was initiated. Langrall was also disbarred by the Maryland Court of Appeals.

The prosecution is being handled by Assistant State’s Attorney, Benjamin G. Lerner.

