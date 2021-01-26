BALTIMORE, MD (January 26, 2021) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released state jobs and unemployment data today. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland lost 2,100 jobs in December, with the decrease of 3,600 jobs in the public sector being offset by an increase of 1,500 jobs in the private sector.

The unemployment rate decreased to 6.3% in December – the lowest level since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Maryland has regained a total 251,700 jobs, with 262,700 jobs gained in the private sector. The state has recovered 65% of total jobs and 70% of private sector jobs during its recovery.

The Professional and Business Services sector experienced the most growth with an increase of 4,300 jobs from the Administrative and Support and Waste Management and Remediation Services (2,800), Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services (1,400), and Management of Companies and Enterprises (100) sectors.

The Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector also experienced growth with an increase of 3,100 jobs. Other sectors that experienced growth include: Mining, Logging, and Construction (1,500); Education and Health Services (800); and Manufacturing (500).

Sectors that experienced declines include: Leisure and Hospitality (7,700 jobs); Information (400); Financial Activities (300); and Other Services (300).

November’s preliminary jobs estimate was revised upwards by 8,100 jobs, from a gain of 24,100 jobs to a gain of 32,200 jobs.

