Sunday

Snow before 5 pm, then rain and snow. High near 34. Light southeast wind becoming east 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

Sunday Night

Rain. Low around 34. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY…

WHAT… Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches.

Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. WHERE… St. Marys and Calvert Counties.

St. Marys and Calvert Counties. WHEN… From 4 AM to 7 PM EST Sunday. Snow will overspread the

area between 3 and 5 AM early Sunday morning. The steadiest snow

will fall through midday Sunday before mixing with and changing

to rain late Sunday afternoon into early Sunday evening.

Additional light snow is likely Monday through Monday night.

From 4 AM to 7 PM EST Sunday. Snow will overspread the area between 3 and 5 AM early Sunday morning. The steadiest snow will fall through midday Sunday before mixing with and changing to rain late Sunday afternoon into early Sunday evening. Additional light snow is likely Monday through Monday night. IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult due to snow-covered and

slippery roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on

steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery,

increasing your risk of a fall and injury.

Like this: Like Loading...