Sunday
Snow before 5 pm, then rain and snow. High near 34. Light southeast wind becoming east 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.
Sunday Night
Rain. Low around 34. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY…
- WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches.
- WHERE…St. Marys and Calvert Counties.
- WHEN…From 4 AM to 7 PM EST Sunday. Snow will overspread the
area between 3 and 5 AM early Sunday morning. The steadiest snow
will fall through midday Sunday before mixing with and changing
to rain late Sunday afternoon into early Sunday evening.
Additional light snow is likely Monday through Monday night.
- IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult due to snow-covered and
slippery roads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on
steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery,
increasing your risk of a fall and injury.