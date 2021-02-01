Charles County Sheriff’s Officers are asking for the public’s help in locating Ashley Marie Reeves, 23, of Waldorf and her son, Alexander James Tavares, 3, who left their residence on St. Pauls Drive in Waldorf on January 30 at about 10:15 p.m.

It appears Ms. Reeves packed a duffel bag with personal items and left with her son; they have not been seen or heard from since. They left on foot but may have been picked up by someone. Her car and phones are at home. She was reported missing early this morning after the family was not able to locate her.

Ms. Reeves is currently under a doctor’s care and her family is concerned for the safety and well being of her and her son. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer D. Toland or the non-emergency number at 301–932–2222.

The investigation is ongoing.

