Charles County Interactors, sponsored by the Rotary Club of La Plata, are working together with community members to create a collection of personal stories from long-time residents of Southern Maryland, and in particular, Charles County. Interact is eager to preserve the valuable history of our beautiful area by seeking out content-rich stories about living in rural Maryland. From farming to developing commerce, tornadoes to floods, civil unrest to proud moments, this story will be unique in that it will be told by our own people, in their own words and to the best of their recollections. Interactors are also seeking photographs that may be shared online (with written permission from the owner). Pictures will be scanned and returned to the owner. Interactors will be combining stories with historical pictures to create a series of videos to be shared online. History that is not preserved is lost. Please join us in the effort.

Interact is Rotary International’s service club for young people ages 12 to 18. Interact clubs are sponsored by individual Rotary clubs, which provide support and guidance, but they are self-governing and self-supporting. Interact clubs exist all over the world, serving their communities through good works.

The Charles County Interact Club is new to our area and is part of the many programs offered by the Neighborhood Creative Arts Center in La Plata, however, they have already made a difference through their efforts in cleaning up Chapel Point State Park, assembling 1000 children’s craft kits for the Neighborhood Creative Arts Center Giving Fair, and sponsoring a Mapathon for the Missing Maps Project for Doctors without Borders. Missing Maps is an unprecedented collaboration between MSF, Humanitarian OpenStreetMap Team (HOT), the British Red Cross and the American Red Cross The project draws on a massive force of volunteers to create accurate, up-to-date, permanently open-source maps of locations vulnerable to disease outbreaks and epidemics. Through these projects, and the Charles County Heritage Project, teens from Charles County middle and high schools are learning the skills of leadership and service.

If you are interested in sharing your story or have a friend or relation that would like to share their story as part of the Interact Heritage Project, please contact Interact Advisor, Georgia Bonney at msgeorgia@neighborhoodcreativeartscenter.org . No story is too small or unimportant. Every story is a part of our history. Please share! Interactors will be conducting interviews during February and March. The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of May 2021.

If you are interested in learning more about our Charles County Interact Club, please go to https://www.neighborhoodcreativeartscenter.org/rotary-interact or contact Georgia Bonney at msgeorgia@neighborhoodcreativeartscenter.org

