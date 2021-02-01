Due to weather, the following locations and organizations have either closed or delayed opening today. If you have any questions regarding the status of a place on this list or not listed, please contact them directly.

UPDATED on February 1, 2021 at 6:15 a.m.

Anne Arundel County:

AACPS STATUS 2/2/21: Tomorrow (2/1) was the scheduled semester break for students. However, due to the weather, Anne Arundel County Public Schools will be closed tomorrow and there will be no meal service provided and no transportation for non-public students. As a result and in order to meet the terms of the negotiated agreement with the Teachers Association of Anne Arundel County, the semester break for students now moves to Tuesday, February 2. Classes for students will resume on Wednesday, February 3. The shift will count as the first of three inclement weather days built into the 2020-2021 calendar.

Calvert County:

Calvert County Public Schools will be Code Virtual for Monday, February 1.

will be Code Virtual for Monday, February 1. CSM Prince Frederick: All campuses of the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) will have a delayed opening until 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 1, due to inclement weather and potentially hazardous driving conditions. In-person classes will begin at 11 a.m. and all in-person classes that were planned before 11 a.m. will not be held. All online classes and online services will be held and available as scheduled. Employees working remotely should begin their workday at the normal time. Essential operations employees should report to work following the direction of their supervisors.

Charles County:

CCPS: Due to inclement weather conditions, Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) will be closed with a Code Red today, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.

will be closed with a Code Red today, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. CSM La Plata: All campuses of the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) will have a delayed opening until 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 1, due to inclement weather and potentially hazardous driving conditions. In-person classes will begin at 11 a.m. and all in-person classes that were planned before 11 a.m. will not be held. All online classes and online services will be held and available as scheduled. Employees working remotely should begin their workday at the normal time. Essential operations employees should report to work following the direction of their supervisors.

Prince George’s County:

For Monday, Feb. 1, virtual learning will continue with a two-hour early dismissal for all students. All buildings are closed. Meal service and non-public transportation are canceled. Emergency personnel only should report to work with a two-hour delay.

Saint Marys County:

NAS Patuxent River is open on a 2-hour delayed arrival schedule for Monday, Feb. 1 and Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, due to inclement weather.

arrival schedule for Monday, Feb. 1 and Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, due to inclement weather. The instructional day for All SMCPS Schools will have a delay of 2 hours on Monday, Feb 1. Meal services continue as scheduled 11 AM-1 PM.

will have a delay of 2 hours on Monday, Feb 1. Meal services continue as scheduled 11 AM-1 PM. CSM Leonardtown: All campuses of the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) will have a delayed opening until 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 1, due to inclement weather and potentially hazardous driving conditions. In-person classes will begin at 11 a.m. and all in-person classes that were planned before 11 a.m. will not be held. All online classes and online services will be held and available as scheduled. Employees working remotely should begin their workday at the normal time. Essential operations employees should report to work following the direction of their supervisors.

All campuses of the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) will have a delayed opening until 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 1, due to inclement weather and potentially hazardous driving conditions. In-person classes will begin at 11 a.m. and all in-person classes that were planned before 11 a.m. will not be held. All online classes and online services will be held and available as scheduled. Employees working remotely should begin their workday at the normal time. Essential operations employees should report to work following the direction of their supervisors. University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland: Due to weather concerns USMSM will open at 9:00 a.m. Monday, February 1st.

Like this: Like Loading...