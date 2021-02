Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently seeking the whereabouts of Jessica Renee Staff. Staff was last seen on January 28th, 2021, in Dunkirk, MD. Staff is described as a white female, 33-year-old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 190-200 lbs., red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information in regards to Staff, is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 or Det. R. Weems at Richard.Weems@CalvertCountymd.gov

