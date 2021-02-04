ANNAPOLIS, MD – Annapolis, MD – House Minority Leader Nic Kipke released the following statement in response to Governor Hogan’s State of the State Address:

“We agree with Governor Hogan, citizens across our state have risen to the challenge to battle COVID-19, and we are in awe of the courage and creativity they have shown in this troubling time. It is time for the General Assembly to step up in a similar way and have the courage to truly help the citizens of Maryland by rejecting tax increases. This includes sustaining the Governor Hogan’s veto on the Digital Ads Tax that directly impacts Maryland’s small businesses. The General Assembly must also summon the will to stand with Maryland’s taxpayers and students and not only reject the bankrupting and outdated Kirwan bill but also move to open Maryland’s schools as quickly as possible.”

Like this: Like Loading...