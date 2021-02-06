On February 5, at approximately 5 p.m., officers responded to a gas station in the 2000 block of St. Thomas Drive in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

Officers made contact with an adult male who reported he was shot moments earlier while walking behind Benjamin Stoddert Middle School. The victim did not provide any further information nor did he provide a description of the suspect.

The victim was flown to a hospital and treated for injuries that were later determined to be not life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Riffle at (301) 609-6501. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.

