Naval Support Activity South Potomac (NSASP) leaders and a special guest cut the ribbon on its new gate during a socially-distanced ceremony Jan. 26.

CAPT Todd Copeland, NSASP commanding officer, CDR Jerod McCully, public works officer, and Brian Washburn, security director were joined by Wayne Higdon, a Navy Vietnam veteran and retired DC firefighter who happened to be the first person through the new gate when it opened to traffic.

Higdon, who still serves as deputy chief of the Indian Head Volunteer Fire Department, received a Plankowner Certificate and thank you from Copeland, who also praised the public works team and McCully for a job well done.“This gate has been a work in progress since I’ve been in command; I’ve never seen it finished until a couple of days ago,” said Copeland. “A lot of absolutely fantastic work [went into it].”

“The big thing about this was the quality of life and safety in the workplace for the officers,” added Washburn. “There’s more room and more space to do our jobs, so we really appreciate it.”

Like this: Like Loading...