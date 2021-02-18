The following schools and county offices have closed or delayed opening due to the weather for Thursday, February 19, 2021. If you have any questions regarding the closing or delay, please contact the individual school/business/office.

SoMD Region:

All campuses of College of Southern Maryland (CSM) will close tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 18 due to inclement weather and potential hazardous driving conditions.

All Feb. 18 online classes and online services will be held, and available, as scheduled. Employees working remotely should begin their work day at the normal time. Essential operations employees should report to work following the direction of their supervisors.

For the latest information about CSM’s inclement weather delays/closings and protocols, visit https://ready.csmd.edu/status/.

Anne Arundel County:

AACPS 2/18/21: Due to forecasted inclement weather, AACPS will operate on a status of No Instruction with All Buildings Closed today. There will be no instruction or meal service today, and all schools and school system offices will be closed. All school-sponsored activities are canceled. Unit III employees should report to their work locations as directed by their supervisor.

Calvert County:

Calvert County Government offices will close today, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, due to inclement weather.

The Calvert County Department of Public Safety urges all citizens to stay off the roads until hazardous weather conditions subside. The following Calvert County services are affected by the closure:

All Calvert County Government offices and the circuit and district courts are closed.

County convenience centers are closed.

The Appeal Landfill is closed.

County transportation service is not available.

All county Parks & Recreation activities, rentals, and programs are canceled.

Community centers, parks, the Chesapeake Hills Golf Course, and the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center are closed.

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is closed.

All Calvert Library locations are closed.

Calvert County Health Department offices are closed.

Health Department COVID-19 vaccination appointments scheduled for Feb. 18 have been canceled.

The COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration call center is closed.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed and prepared in the event of an emergency by visiting www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/BeAwarePrepare and signing up for Calvert County ALERT to receive timely information about various emergencies and non-emergency situations in the county.

Charles County:

Charles County Government is closed on Feb. 18. Essential personnel and employees required to maintain operations during inclement weather are to report to work as scheduled.

VanGO and the Maryland Transit Administration has canceled all commuter bus service today.

The Charles County Landfill and Recycling Center on Billingsley Road in Waldorf, the Pisgah Recycling Center on Route 425 in Pisgah, and the Piney Church Road Mulch Facility are closed.

Curbside recycling will be delayed one day.

Good morning. Due to inclement weather conditions, Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is operating on a school’s closed, Code Blue status today, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. No virtual instruction will take place today. All CCPS offices and school buildings are closed. CCPS meals sites are closed and there is no mobile meal service today. No CCPS employees report to work. Visit the CCPS website at ccboe.com for the most up-to-date school system news.

St. Mary’s County:

UPDATE 6:39 a.m.: All SMCPS are now closed. Code 3

Schools and offices are closed. No employees should report to work. Administrative leave will be provided for twelve-month employees.

*Designated maintenance emergency personnel should contact the Division of Supporting Services at (301) 475-4256, extension 9, for directions as to when to report to work.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for St. Mary’s County until 6 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Mixed precipitation is expected with snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulation around one to two-tenths of an inch from freezing rain.

In response, St. Mary’s County’s Government announces the following delayed openings and closures:

DELAYED OPENINGS:

Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 – St. Mary’s County Government will have a delayed opening. Under the COVID-19 Pandemic Roadmap to Recovery, St. Mary’s County Government Administrative Offices are closed to walk-in traffic, but many offices will offer appointments for services beginning at noon. Employees remain in Pandemic Policy Response Level 3 with liberal leave in effect.. Please call 301-475-4200 or visit www.stmarysmd.com for details on specific departments.

The St. Andrews Landfill and all six convenience centers will open at noon.

The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS), Statewide Specialized Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP) and ADA Paratransit programs will begin operating at noon.

Recreation and Parks Operations and Facilities, including the Old Jail Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, and St. Clements Island Museum, will open at noon.

St. Mary’s County Libraries will open to staff at noon and open for public appointments beginning at 1 p.m. Please visit www.stmalib.org for details.

The St. Mary’s County Health Department office will open at noon. Visit www.smchd.org.

St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission (MetCom) will open at noon under weekend operations with limited staff. Please visit www.metcom.org.

St. Mary’s County Public Schools will open two hours late; there will be no AM Pre-K and AM Head Start classes. For St. Mary’s County Public School operations, please visit www.smcps.org.

Non-public school bus riders should visit https://www.stmarysmd.com/dpw/nonpublicschools.asp for information about Thursday bus operations.

NAS Patuxent River is under Two-Hour Delayed Arrival.

CLOSURES:

Circuit Court will be closed. Visit https://www.stmarysmd.com/circuit-court/ for details.

District Court will be closed. Please visit https://www.courts.state.md.us/courtsdirectory/stmarys.

COVID-19 testing sites at Bay District Volunteer Fire Department and the St. Mary’s County Health Department will be closed.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department is closed, all patients with appointments have been rescheduled.

The Wicomico Shores Golf Course and Riverview Restaurant will be closed.

All campuses of the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) will be closed. All online classes and online services will be held and available as scheduled. For information on College of Southern Maryland Operations, visit www.csmd.edu.

St. Mary’s County Government will continue to monitor weather conditions, and information will be available at www.stmarysmd.com.

St. Mary’s County Transit System to Delay Operations Thursday

NAS Patuxent River Operating under Two-Hour Delayed Arrival Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, Due to Weather

