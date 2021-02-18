The following schools, businesses, and government offices have closed or delayed opening for Friday, February 19, 2021. If you have any questions regarding the status of an individual place, please contact them directly.

Anne Arundel County:

AACPS 2/19/21:

Due to inclement weather, AACPS will operate on the status of Virtual Instruction with School Buildings Closed on Friday, February 19.

Students and staff will follow normal established schedules, and all classes and group instruction will be conducted virtually. There will be no meal service for students and no transportation for non-public students, but school-sponsored athletics and extracurricular activities may be conducted virtually. School buildings will be closed for staff but Central and Satellite offices will be open.

School system staff should begin work at their normal times. Central and Satellite Office supervisors should exercise grace and patience with regard to employee arrival because of potential road conditions. Unit III employees should report to their work locations as directed by their supervisor.

Calvert County:

Calvert County Grab ‘N Go Meal Distribution: Due to inclement weather, Grab ‘N Go meal distribution scheduled for Friday, February 19, has been rescheduled for Monday, February 22. Please see below for important site and pick-up information. Click here for full info.

Charles County:

CCPS: Due to inclement weather conditions, Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) will operate on a Virtual Instruction, Code V tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The following applies to students during a Virtual Instruction, Code V. Click here for more info.

Charles Co. Government: Due to inclement weather, Charles County Government will open at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 19, with the liberal leave policy in effect for all non-essential employees. Essential personnel and employees required to maintain operations during inclement weather are to report to work as scheduled.

All VanGO services will start on a 3 hour delay Friday, Feb. 19.

The Charles County Landfill and Recycling Center on Billingsley Road in Waldorf, all Recycling Centers, and the Piney Church Road Mulch Facility will open at 10 a.m. and Curbside recycling will run Thursday.

Updates for NSF Dahlgren and NSF Indian Head for Fri, Feb 19

Visitor Control Centers – Open at 0900

Gray’s Landing @ Dahlgren serving Brunch

Child & Youth Programs – Open at 0900

Fleet and Family Service Center – Virtual Only

Fitness Centers – Open at 0900

St. Mary’s County:

SMCPS Instructional Day: 2 Hour Delay Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Code 1 for staff. For more information visit www.smcps.org.

St. Mary’s Transit System: The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS), Statewide Specialized Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP), and ADA Paratransit programs will have delayed openings Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Administrative operations will begin at 8 a.m.; buses will be on the regular schedule by 9 a.m. All SSTAP and ADA pick-up appointments that have been scheduled before 9 a.m. will be canceled.

For additional information, please call 301- 475-4200, ext. 1120 or visit the website https://www.stmarysmd.com/dpw/stsfares.asp.

SoMD Region:

NAS Pax River: NAS Patuxent River is open on a 2-hour delayed arrival no earlier than 9 a.m. schedule for Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, due to inclement weather. Click here for more info.

College of Southern Maryland: CSM closes all campuses Friday, Feb. 19, due to inclement weather conditions. All online classes continue as scheduled.

Like this: Like Loading...