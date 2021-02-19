This week marks the 3rd anniversary of the homicide of Brandon Briscoe, a 24-year old resident of Waldorf. His case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help bring justice to Brandon and his family.

On February 17, 2018, at approximately 9 pm, officers responded to the 12100 block of Ell Lane for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, identified as Brandon Briscoe, was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Investigation revealed that an unknown suspect approached Brandon while he was standing outside an apartment building, shot him, and then fled the scene.

If you have information, please contact D/Sgt. J. Long at 301-609-6562. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Like this: Like Loading...