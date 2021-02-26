Via Calvert County Resident Notification System:

This is a notification from the Calvert County Department of Public Works, Water & Sewerage Division. Today is Friday, February 26th. This notification is for the Prince Frederick area. Water customers along Prince Frederick Blvd, from Traskers Blvd to and including customers on Auto Dr will be affected.

Please be advised that crews will be on-site Tuesday, March 2nd from 12:00 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. to complete scheduled maintenance. Water service will be interrupted during this time. If you experience air or discoloration in your water, please run your tap a few moments. We regret any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience during this time.

