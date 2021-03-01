Lexington Park, MD (December 15, 2020) – The Patuxent Partnership (TPP) is pleased to announce that Consortium Management Group, Inc. (CMG), manager of the Naval Aviation Systems Consortium, has provided $30,000 to St. Mary’s College of Maryland (SMCM) for the purchase of a research-grade microscope. This generous donation demonstrates CMG’s commitment to STEM workforce development.

The use of this upgraded microscope will train SMCM chemistry students and expand research capabilities in the field of material characterization. This capability will enhance SMCM’s continued partnerships with the Materials Science and Engineering Division at Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD), as well as partnerships with the energetic materials researchers at NSWC Indian Head. This particular microscope provides scientists with high-quality, unique information on the chemical compositions of non-metal solids such as energetic compounds, organic additives, plastics, rubbers, polymers, laminates and ceramics on extremely small-size scale.

TPP devotes substantial time, effort and resources to STEM and workforce development. TPP values its relationships across government, industry and academia, connecting the dots in the community. TPP has had an Education Partnership Agreement (EPA) with NAWCAD and SMCM for almost ten years. This EPA supports research, robotics, internships, technology innovation, skilled artisan development, and other initiatives.

