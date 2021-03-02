The Maryland Career and Technical Administrators (MCTA) recently named North Point High School welding teacher Frank Holiday as the 2021 Maryland Association for Career and Technical Education New Teacher of the Year.

The Maryland Career and Technical Administrators (MCTA) recently named North Point High School welding teacher Frank Holiday as the 2021 Maryland Association for Career and Technical Education New Teacher of the Year.

The award recognizes new Career and Technical Education (CTE) teachers who make significant contributions to CTE programs. Holiday has been teaching in the welding program at North Point since 2018. He said he was surprised to learn he was named teacher of the year. “When I heard that I had won new teacher of the year, I was surprised. I honestly do not feel that I do anything remarkable. I brought my experience from industry and applied it to this program. I am very humbled by this experience,” Holiday said.

The MCTA is a state chapter of the Association of Career and Technical Education (ACTE). As the state recipient, Holiday is now in the running for the ACTE Region I level award. Region I includes 14 northeastern states and Washington, D.C. The regional winner advances to the national award level.

Holiday got his start in welding at a steel mill in Ohio. He followed in the footsteps of his father to join the trade. After college, Holiday joined the U.S. Steel mill at the Lorain in Ohio. For 10 years, Holiday learned all aspects of the field through various positions such as floor sweeper and fitter, to welder and quality assurance. Holiday worked his way up to a position with operations management.

In 2018, Holiday pursued a way to give back to the industry. “I wanted to give back by teaching others the skills that could provide them a great paycheck and a good standard of living,” Holiday said.

According to his students, Holiday has brought new life to the North Point welding program. “He is very honest with us, has great communication skills, and thoroughly explains concepts to us in a way that is easy to understand. He relates to and understands his students and his teaching style shows this,” wrote one of Holiday’s students in a nomination submission.

Holiday has a bachelor’s degree from Kent State University. He currently holds over 15 welding certifications and is an American Welding Society Certified Welding Inspector. Holiday is also a certified welding educator and has taught at the Auburn Career Center in Ohio and the College of Southern Maryland (CSM).

The Region I Northeast winner will be announced this spring. As a state honoree, Holiday will formally be honored at the MCTA Summer Institute this July.

Like this: Like Loading...