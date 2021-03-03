By Andy Sullivan WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate is expected to take up President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package on Wednesday, with fellow Democrats seeking to advance key priorities and jettison aspects that have drawn unflattering scrutiny. The bill would pay for vaccines and medical supplies, boost jobless assistance and send a new round of emergency financial aid to households, small businesses and state and local governments. Democrats aim to get it to Biden to sign into law before March 14, when some current benefits expire. With Republican cooperation unlike…

Read More

Like this: Like Loading...