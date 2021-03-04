Five Charles County high school a cappella groups are competing in the International Championship of High School A Cappella (ICHSA) Varsity Vocals quarterfinals singing competition next Friday, March 12.

This year’s event is virtual and features playlists of submitted performance videos. All submitted performances air live on YouTube starting at 7 p.m. The live stream will air at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gdLycTf4yL0.

Competing next Friday in the Mid-Atlantic Region, quarterfinal one group, are the Spartones from St. Charles High School, Takin’ Charge from Henry E. Lackey High School, ThomasTones from Thomas Stone High School and Undefined from Maurice J. McDonough High School.

The Screechin’ Eagles from North Point High School will compete in the Mid-Atlantic Region quarterfinal two group. All groups are competing for one of two spots in the regional semifinals.

A cappella groups perform songs and music without any instruments. High school groups compete in six regions: Great Lakes, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Northeast, South and West. The competition begins with the quarterfinal rounds, where the top two groups advance to the regional semifinal. The top group from each semifinal will advance to the ICHSA finals.

Rather than compete in a live event together, groups this year had to improvise and create a 4-minute music video. Group members and directors were responsible for all aspects of the video, from recording and mixing, to editing.

The Charles County groups are five of 193 a cappella groups from high schools across 30 states and two countries to compete this year. To learn more about the competition, visit https://varsityvocals.com/2021-ichsa-lineup/.

