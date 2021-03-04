Just as exciting as buying a house is putting it on the market. It’s a bit of a bittersweet feeling to know that all the memories you made in your home are soon to be left there as you embark on a new journey to find a new home, but that’s part of the fun, knowing you get to make new memories somewhere else. Selling a home is a mighty hefty task, so it’s good to be prepared.

It’s not like selling something on a local swap meet, it’s a pretty big undertaking with a lot of bank involvement, paperwork, and headaches. Yes, it doesn’t sound like you’re about to have fun, but it’s actually an exciting time, so it’s worth looking into the prep you need before selling so you can make it an enjoyable experience.

Here are some key factors to consider before selling your home.

Choosing a Realtor

Your knight in shining armor is going to be your realtor. A lot of people choose to sell/list by the owner, but that just means you have a lot of work to do yourself, and that’s not always feasible, especially if you have to move fast. Picking a local, reliable, and modest fee realtor is going to help you get through this entire saga unscathed. Also, having a realtor makes the selling possibility much better as they have a better view into the market which is an invaluable asset, to say the least.

Determining the Right Time to Sell

The next thing you want to figure out is when to sell. It’s pretty hard to time the housing market, and unless you’re spending a lot of time combing over the raw data, you probably just want to find a good time to get a decent value on your home. It also depends on location as well because the difference between assessed and market value in California is going to be much different from Florida, or New York, or wherever. Not to mention the time of the year. Regardless, it’s a good plan to wait until it’s a seller’s market so you can really cash out.

How Much to List For

This goes hand in hand with the previous factor, it’s determining how much to list for. This is tricky, because you may have a ballpark idea, but you can’t really take guesses at this point, not with a house. Homes can fetch a lot if you know what you’re doing, so getting the home appraised is a smart move, and another reason to hire a good realtor. Figuring out how much to list for is tough, but it will help you net a better return if you do it properly.

Renovations and Money Put In Before Selling

It’s also a pretty smart plan to consider doing some last-minute work before you sell. Consider any renovations you might want to dump some money into that will help boost the listing price. Not every reno will add value, and there’s certainly a lot you don’t want to put too much of your money into, but there are things you can do yourself like painting, repairing baseboards, etc. that are easy enough to do that will help when selling. Think about how much you’d like to put in unless you just want the process done.

Advertising Your Listing

Now, you need to start thinking about how to advertise your listing as well. Again, if you go with a realtor, a lot of this work is done for you because they can list it on their official realtor sites and listing boards, which is nice, but there’s some work you can do too. Posting the listing on your social media accounts and having friends and family share it is also a good idea, so think about that too.

Finding a New Rental or Property Before Selling

Finally, you’re going to want to think about finding a new place to stay before you sell. It’s a stressful time so you’re probably thinking more about selling your home than renting a new apartment or buying a new home right away, but it’s still good to keep in mind. It just makes the process much simpler to sell the home and know you have somewhere to sleep at night right after.

Selling a home is just as big of a deal as buying one, so being ready is a bonus skill to have to navigate this crazy time. The key factors that you’ve read here are going to help you cruise through the process rather than having you tearing your hair out in frustration and stress.

