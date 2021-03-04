By Julia Harte WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Security has been tightened around the U.S. Capitol in Washington – the scene of a deadly assault in January – after police warned that a militia group might try to attack it on Thursday, an important day in the calendar for some pro-Trump conspiracy theorists. March 4 is the day when believers in the baseless QAnon conspiracy have claimed that former President Donald Trump, defeated by President Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 election, will be sworn in for a second term in office. March 4 is the date when U.S. presidents were inaugurated until 1933. An unidentified …

