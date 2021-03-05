Following the election of 2020, it is increasingly obvious that more women are holding positions of leadership in all sectors of society, including those traditionally dominated by men. For almost two decades, the outstanding contributions and achievements of women in Calvert County have been recognized at the Annual Women of the World (WOW) Recognition Celebration led by the Calvert County Commission.

Originally started by the League of Women Voters of Calvert County, this will be the 18th WOW celebration. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WOW was postponed initially to fall from April 2020 and then to spring 2021. The eight partner organizations have decided to hold Women of the World virtually rather than delay the opportunity to honor this group of outstanding women.

This year’s theme is ‘Women Breaking Barriers’ and reflects the opportunity to look back in history to those women who led the way in calling for the right to vote, as well as in other areas of society – whether in science, education, health, economics, space, law or in community organizations and in families. The WOW Keynote Speaker this year is Yun Jung Yang, Esq., Chair of the Maryland Commission for Women. She received her law degree from Howard University and is an immigration lawyer by profession. She serves on the Maryland Women’s Hall of Fame and the Maryland Women of Tomorrow Committees. She is well positioned to address how women have broken and are still breaking barriers in society today.

“No time is more relevant to recognize the leadership and contributions of women in our society and in our community. Women continue to break boundaries every day. They are at the forefront of every issue affecting our nation,” said Commission for Women Chair Joan Winship. “The 18th Women of the World Celebration is the ideal time to recognize and support women in Calvert County who have made a difference and who continue to inspire women and men, girls and boys in Calvert.”

Participating organizations that are honoring key women include not only the Commission for Women, but also the Community Mediation Center, Calvert Collaborative for Children & Youth, Concerned Black Women, Calvert Historical Society, the League of Women Voters, the NAACP-Calvert County, and the Calvert Minority Business Alliance.

The public is invited to join in this celebration on Saturday, April 17th to honor the accomplishments and contributions of outstanding Calvert County women and girls. The virtual event will be held from 9:45-11:30 a.m. with technology support from the Calvert Library All are welcome. The event is free but participants must register by April 16th at https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/4880294

