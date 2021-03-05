UPDATE March 5, 2021- Timothy Wagner, 38, of Callaway, MD has pleaded guilty to First Degree Murder in the shooting death of his wife, Felicia Renee Wagner, age 29 of Callaway, on Feb. 2, 2020.

Wagner originally entered a plea of not being criminally responsible but was found to be competent to stand trial by a court psychologist.

After murdering his wife, Wagner left the scene and was subsequently stopped in Charles County, where he surrendered.

In Maryland, if a person is guilty of murder in the first degree, the guilty party faces a felony conviction and the penalties of life in prison without possibility of parole, or life in prison.

With the plea, the rest of the charges Wagner was facing were dropped. The court has ordered a pre-sentence review, and according to online records, a sentencing hearing has not been set at this time.

On February 2, 2020, at approximately 8:04 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 20900 block of Jo Marie Way in Callaway, for the reported shooting.

An individual later identified as Timothy Christian Wagner, age 36 of Callaway, contacted emergency communications (911) and advised he had killed his wife. Deputies responded to the scene and located the victim Felicia Renee Wagner, age 29 of Callaway, in the living room suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. Detectives and crime scene technicians from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

The preliminary investigation determined Timothy Wagner shot the victim in the head and fled the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement. Wagner was subsequently located in another jurisdiction shortly after the incident and brought back to St. Mary’s County by deputies. Wagner was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and charged with the following:

Murder First Degree

Murder Second Degree

Firearm Use/Felony-Violent Crime

Assault First Degree

Assault Second Degree

Wagner remains incarcerated at the detention center on a no-bond status. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Austin Schultz at (301) 475-4200 extension *1953 or by email at Austin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com.

