Waldorf, MD- On Friday, March 5, 2021, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan visited the new FEMA-supported COVID-19 Mass Vaccination site housed at Regency Furniture Stadium(Blue Crabs Stadium) in Waldorf, MD.

At this time Maryland has four mass vaccination sites open; Six Flags in Bowie, MD, Baltimore Convention Center, M&T Bank Stadium, and now Regency Furniture Stadium, which opened a week early. The State plans on opening at least two more, with the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center(Salisbury, MD) slated to open no later than March 18, and a mass vaccination site at the Hagerstown Premium Outlets, slated by the end of the month. Once all are opened, the state will have at least one mass vaccination site in all five regions of the state to complement the other facilities providing vaccinations.

“Our mass vaccination sites are a key component of a statewide strategy that maximizes points of distribution in every single jurisdiction,” said Governor Hogan. “This site will soon vaccinate thousands of Marylanders daily, bringing us that much closer to eradicating this pandemic with each passing day. I want to thank FEMA and all of our federal partners for their support of this site.”

The state is currently receiving vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer, and just this week Johnson & Johnson(J&J). The state received initial doses of 49,000 vaccines from the Maryland-based Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. a partner with J&J, earlier this week. Johnson & Johnson expects to begin mass shipping at the end of March. A fourth vaccine, Novavax, produced in Gaithersburg, MD is currently in Phase III trials and could be available as soon as it receives emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have opened their stadium to helping the Southern Maryland Community with the COVID-19 Pandemic before. In November 2020, in corroboration with the Charles County Department of Health, Regency Furniture Stadium became a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on Tuesdays. Then in January 2021, partnering again with the Charles County Department of Health, became a COVID-19 vaccination site. Now the stadium has become the Southern Maryland Region Mass Vaccination Site.

“This is our community. We are Southern Maryland Strong, and we are all in this together. We are proud to assist in helping to fight this awful virus and helping Marylanders regain a sense of normalcy,” Blue Crabs General Manager Courtney Knichel said.

As of today, approximately 15,000 appointments have already been booked at Regency Furniture Stadium. Earlier today, the state reported a one-day record of 46,384 shots administered, for an overall total of 1,482,780 doses.

More than 270 providers are now listed on covidvax.maryland.gov, a one-stop-shop for finding providers in your area. Vaccinations are by appointment only, and supply remains very limited.

A telephone-based support line is available for residents without Internet access who require assistance finding providers and making appointments for mass vaccination sites. The COVID-19 Vaccination Support Center—available at 1-855-MDGOVAX (1-855-634-6829)—is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs are set to open their season on May 28 on the road against the West Virginia Power and then at home on June 4, 2021, against the Long Island Ducks.

