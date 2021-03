California, MD- At 7:03 p.m., the Leonardtown and Bay District Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a serious motor vehicle crash on St. Andrews Church Road in the area of Indian Bridge Road.

Units report that one person has died as a result of the crash and that three patients are being flown to an area trauma center.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has closed the area for crash reconstruction. Expect delays and watch for emergency vehicles.

This is a developing story..

