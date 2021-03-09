Five Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students were recently named Carson Scholars. The Carson Scholars program recognizes students for high academic achievement, humanitarian qualities and community service.

Honored this year as new Carson Scholars are Keith Battle, fifth grade, William A. Diggs Elementary School; Grant Cooper, fifth grade, Dr. James Craik Elementary School; Liliana Gordon, junior, North Point High School; Makenna Harrington, fourth grade, Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School; and Aurora Larkin, fifth grade, Billingsley Elementary School.

As Carson Scholars, these students receive a $1,000 college scholarship. Carson Scholars are eligible for annual renewal of the scholarship as long as they maintain high academic standards and a commitment to their communities.

Students are nominated by their respective school for recognition as a Carson Scholar. The selection process is competitive and about 500 new scholars nationwide are chosen annually.

Five other CCPS students received a scholarship renewal for 2021. They are:

Kiley Grollman , sixth grade, Piccowaxen Middle School (second recognition);

, sixth grade, Piccowaxen Middle School (second recognition); Jolie Lombardi , freshman, La Plata High School (fifth recognition);

, freshman, La Plata High School (fifth recognition); Nya Whitney , seventh grade, Milton M. Somers Middle School (third recognition);

, seventh grade, Milton M. Somers Middle School (third recognition); Benjamin Williamson , sophomore, North Point (fifth recognition); and

, sophomore, North Point (fifth recognition); and Emily Winkler, junior, La Plata (second recognition).

Each year, the Carson Scholars Fund awards $1,000 college scholarships to a select group of high achieving students in Grades 4-12. These students demonstrate an outstanding academic achievement and must have a minimum GPA of 3.75.

The Carson Scholars Fund was founded in 1994 by pediatric neurosurgeon Benjamin S. Carson to motivate and reward academic excellence in young people. The fund has awarded more than 7,000 scholarships and has scholars in all states and Washington, D.C.

Visit the Carson Scholars website at www.carsonscholars.org for more information.

