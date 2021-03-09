Annapolis, MD- Maryland Governor Larry Hogan will hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in the Governor’s Reception at the State House.

The public schedule says this is for a COVID-19 update. Governor Hogan held a press conference last week to announce the nation’s first Vaccine Equity Task Force. Later in the week, he toured the newly opened Southern Maryland Mass Vaccination Site located at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, MD.

The Southern Maryland Chronicle will bring you all the updates from today's press conference this evening.

