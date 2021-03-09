Via The Town of La Plata Facebook: On Feb 23, 2021, Public Works technicians responded to a large sinkhole reported near 1343/1344 Redwood Circle in Clarks Run II. After assessing the damage, it was determined that the main stormwater pipe that feeds Redwood Lake had failed.

Ultimately, this not only caused the sinkhole but the disbursement of corroded pipe materials into the lake. The lake has since been safely drained to allow for drying, dredging, and removal of these materials. Over the next 30-45 days, remediation activities will continue until the installation of the new storm drain and excavation and restoration of the road and lake is completed.

Redwood Circle and the lake will remain closed for the duration of this project. We thank you for your patience and will keep you posted as further updates arise.

Like this: Like Loading...