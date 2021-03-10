By Makini Brice WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden is poised on Wednesday for his first major legislative victory when the House of Representatives is expected to approve his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, which forecasters predict will turbocharge the U.S. economy.

The bill, one of the largest stimulus measures in American history, includes $400 billion for $1,400 direct payments to most Americans, $350 billion in aid to state and local governments, an expansion of the child tax credit, and increased funding for vaccine distribution. Biden and his fellow Democrats who narrowly …

Read More

Like this: Like Loading...