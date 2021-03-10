WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers led by Senator Amy Klobuchar and Representative David Cicilline will introduce legislation on Wednesday aimed at making it easier for news organizations to negotiate collectively with platforms like Google and Facebook.

The bill comes not long after Facebook had a pitched battle with Australia over how much publishers should make from their social media pages. During the fight, Facebook blacked out Australian news pages and only restored them once the government granted concessions. It also promised a $1 billion investment in the news…

