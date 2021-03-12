On March 11 at 10:14 p.m., patrol officers responded to the Gold Mine Saloon located at 3090 Old Washington Road in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Tre Thomas Wilburn, 28, of California, MD, in the parking lot of the business; he had several gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased.

A subsequent investigation revealed the victim was engaged in a verbal argument with a male inside the bar, which then turned into a physical altercation. During this altercation, a second subject became involved, produced a gun, and shot the victim.

The suspects fled in an unknown type of vehicle. Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call Detective C. Garner at (301) 609-6531. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

