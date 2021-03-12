Indian Head, MD- The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking suspects and other information in the 2008 murder of Austin Brown, a 39-year-old Indian Head man.

On the morning of March 11, 2008, CCSO responded to the 4450 Block of Livingston Road for a reported death. The victim, Brown, was discovered in his residence, where he had been shot several hours beforehand.

If you have information, or wish to remain anonymous, please contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment.

