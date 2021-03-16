PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – March 3, 2021 – Prevent unused and expired prescription medications from being misused by turning them in at a no-questions-asked event sponsored by the Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse, Inc. (CAASA) in partnership with local law enforcement and the Calvert County Department of Parks and Recreation.

Residents are urged to properly dispose of unused prescriptions Saturday, April 24 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Prescription medications may be dropped off at the following locations:

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, 30 Church St., Prince Frederick

Maryland State Police, Barrack U, 210 Main St., Prince Frederick

Harriet E. Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick

Northeast Community Center, 4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave., Chesapeake Beach

Southern Community Center, 20 Appeal Lane, Lusby

In addition, FREE Deterra® RX disposal packets and prevention information will be available at the three community center sites, while supplies last. FREE Narcan training will be available to residents at the Harriet E. Brown and Southern Community Centers.

“Study after study has shown that prescription drug abuse can be a gateway to heroin and opioid addiction,” said Debbi Mister, President, CAASA Board of Directors. “We have to attack this drug crisis from every angle and help prevent substance misuse from beginning in our own homes.”

For information about this event, call the Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse, Inc. at 410-535-3733 or visit www.calvertcountymd.gov/CAASA .

