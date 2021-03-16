LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Public High Schools (SMCPS) will be modifying capacity at athletic events based on Governor Hogan’s Executive Order No. 21-03-09-01. SMCPS facility capacity will be capped at 50% but will remain subject to the physical distancing requirements as ordered by the Governor. The capacity limits for each high school stadium field based on the revised order are listed below.

Currently, SMCPS is permitting two parents/guardians of each participating athlete (home and visiting) to attend games. Effective last Friday, March 12, 2021, at 5:00 PM schools will have the flexibility to increase capacity to the limits defined in the table below. Each school will determine how best to use the additional capacity based on the needs of its student body and community.

We will continue to monitor local and state health and safety guidelines and restrictions and will make decisions accordingly. We thank you for your support, and with your help, we can ensure the opportunity we have been provided to engage our student-athletes in education-based athletics continues.

Capacity Limits for SMCPS High School Stadium Fields

School 100% Capacity 50% Capacity Physically Distanced Capacity Chopticon High School 2764 1382 322 Great Mills High School 1547 774 402 Leonardtown High School 1856 928 312

Please contact Mr. Michael A. Watson, Director of Facility Coordination, Health and Physical Education, and Athletics at mawatson@smcps.org if you have any questions or would like to acquire additional information.

