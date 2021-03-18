BEL AIR, Md. – The Southern Maryland (CSM) Hawks used 14 hits and four Harford errors to take a 16-3 win over the Fighting Owls, Wednesday night inside the Harford Sports Complex.

Ahead 5-1 after three, CSM dropped nine runs in the fifth to put the game to bed. The Hawks utilized six hits and three Harford defensive errors.

Despite only tallying one hit, the Fighting Owls would manage to score three runs on a wild pitch and two bases loaded walks. The women in blue also earned 10 walks, their largest amount of free passes this season.

Harford drops to 0-6 with the loss, while CSM improves to 2-0.



Scoring Summary: Click Here

