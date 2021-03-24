By Andrea Shalal, Steve Holland and Nandita Bose WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden on Wednesday named Vice President Kamala Harris to lead U.S. efforts with Mexico and Central America’s Northern Triangle countries to try to stem the flow of immigration to the United States.

Biden announced the high-profile move at a White House meeting of his immigration team, assigning Harris the same role he played as vice president for then-President Barack Obama. The decision comes as Biden struggles to get a handle on a burgeoning migration challenge along the U.S. border with Mexico, a problem t…

