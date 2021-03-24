By Keith Coffman and Sharon Bernstein BOULDER (Reuters) – An 80-year old man, a pair of soldiers in military garb and a 20-year-old student were among the stream of people braving cold mountain winds to lay flowers at one of the makeshift memorials for 10 victims of Colorado’s latest mass shooting.

There have been so many shootings in this Western state in the 21 years since two students massacred 13 people before killing themselves at Columbine High School in Littleton that generations of residents have seen similar memorials erected for the dead. “We have to re-evaluate our morals and values…

