By Rocky Swift and Swati Pandey (Reuters) – AstraZeneca’s said its COVID-19 vaccine was 76% effective in a new analysis of its U.S. trial – only a tad lower than the level in an earlier report this week criticized for using outdated data.

Interim data published on Monday had put the vaccine’s efficacy rate at 79% but had not included more recent infections, leading to a highly unusual public rebuke from U.S health officials. The small revision to the efficacy rate will go a long way to putting the vaccine back on track for gaining U.S. emergency use authorization – which it plans to seek in the…

