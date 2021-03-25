WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he was setting a new goal of administering 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the United States in his first 100 days in office. “I believe we can do it,” Biden told reporters at the White House.

His administration initially set a goal of 100 million shots administered in 100 days from taking office on Jan. 20, which was met ahead of schedule. The White House said 130 million shots had been administered as of Wednesday. Some 85 million people have received one shot, while some 45 million people have been fully vaccinated. B…

