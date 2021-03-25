By Dan Whitcomb (Reuters) – A 21-year-old man accused of opening fire at a Colorado supermarket, killing 10 people, was due in court on Thursday to be formally advised of the charges against him.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa faces 10 counts of murder and an attempted murder charge stemming from the shooting rampage on Monday at King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, some 28 miles (45 km) northwest of Denver. The case was scheduled for 8:15 a.m. local time (1415 GMT) in county court in Boulder. The bloodshed at King Soopers marked the nation’s second mass shooting in less than a week. A gunman shot ei…

Read More

Like this: Like Loading...