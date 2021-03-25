LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County are seeking interested citizens to fill three vacancies on the local Property Tax Assessment Appeals Board.

The Property Tax Assessment Appeals Board has jurisdiction over all appeals in its area concerning property tax assessments, the Home Owners‘ Tax Credit Program, the Renters’ Tax Credit Program, the Agricultural Land Preservation Easement Program, and other local tax matters assigned to the board for a hearing. This jurisdiction includes but is not limited to appeals concerning local tax credits, local taxes, and special taxing areas (Code Tax – Property Article, Title 3).

All interested candidates should apply directly through the Governor’s office at https://govappointments.maryland.gov/.Applications are due by 30, 2021.

For assistance or more information, please contact Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200, ext. 1707.

