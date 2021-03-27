Washington (AFP) – American children’s author Beverly Cleary, the creator of iconic characters including Ramona Quimby and Henry Huggins, has died at 104, her publisher said Friday.

The librarian-turned-writer died on Thursday in Carmel, California, her home since the 1960s, Harper Collins Publishers said in a statement. With titles like “Henry Huggins” (1950) and “Ramona and Her Father,” (1978) beloved by generations of young readers, Cleary’s works explored everyday life through the eyes of children.

And she did it with wit and sympathy, touching on topics ranging from lunchroom antics and …

