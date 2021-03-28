President Joe Biden announced a new COVID-19 vaccination goal during his first White House press conference on Thursday: administering 200 million shots in his first 100 days in office.

“I know it’s ambitious – twice our original goal – but no other country in the world has even come close, not even close, to what we’re doing,” said the new president. In addition to setting this new vaccination target, Biden also claims that, by the end of May, there will be enough vaccine supply for every U.S. adult.

He also stated that all U.S. adults should be able to get vaccinated after May 1. This announ…

